Issaquah pediatrician to run for Reichert's congressional seat

Dr. Kim Schrier lives in Issaquah.

An Issaquah pediatrician announced her candidacy for a Washington congressional seat Monday, challenging incumbent congressman Dave Reichert.



Dr. Kim Schrier joins four other candidates for the seat.



"If you had told me a year ago that I'd give up the pediatrics practice that I love to run for Congress, I would have laughed out loud," Scherier said in her announcement. "But the world changed when Donald Trump was elected, and our congressman has gone right along with Trump and the party bosses instead of looking out for the families and small businesses across this district that he is supposed to represent."

The other candidates include former King County deputy prosecutor Jason Rittereiser, Issaquah city councilmember Tola Marts, veteran Poga Ahn, and former congressional candidate Thomas Cramer.

She said she wants to step up and empower families.



"I'm not a slick career politician," she said. "I'm a pediatrician, a wife and a mom who is worried about where our country is headed and will always fight and vote for families and small businesses trying to succeed across the 8th district. I'll be a check on Trump when he goes too far."

Schrier said she fishes at the Yakima and Cedar rivers, swims in Lake Chelan and backpacks in the Snoqualmie National Forest.



"The whole 8th district is our home," she said. "Now, I'm stepping up to fight for all of us in Congress."

