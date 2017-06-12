Inslee: Washington state government poised to shut down July 1

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee. (Photo: KING)

Washington Governor Jay Inslee warned Monday that unless state legislators agree on an operating budget, "state offices and services may not be available as of July 1."

Inslee repeated his warning that he will not give lawmakers a third special session.

"The answer is no," Inslee said. "I'm not doing a 30-day stop gap to kick the can down the road on something that legislators have had over a year to work on."

Among the issues lawmakers are struggling to resolve: education funding.

The state has been in contempt of court for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that found that school funding was not adequate or uniform.

The state Legislature is largely divided over the budget by party lines, and Inslee said they remain "multiple millions of dollars apart."

The Governor says legislative leaders have agreed to meet face to face starting Tuesday.

