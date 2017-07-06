Inslee signs bill creating new agency for children, families

Washington State Capitol in Olympia and Mount Rainier. June 15, 2012 (Photo: KING)

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that creates a new agency to deliver services to vulnerable children and families.



The Department of Children, Youth and Families - created under the bill signed Thursday by Inslee - will oversee several services now offered through the state Department of Social and Health Services and the Department of Early Learning, starting in July 2018. Starting in July 2019, programs offered by the Juvenile Rehabilitation office and the Office of Juvenile Justice in DSHS will also move to the new department.



Ross Hunter, currently director of the Department of Early Learning, will lead the new agency starting on Aug. 1.



The creation of the new department follows the suggestions of the bipartisan Blue Ribbon Commission on the Delivery of Services to Children and Families convened by Inslee last year.

