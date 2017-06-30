Inslee rejects White House request for detailed voter data

Many state election officials are pushing back hard against a request by President Trump's Voter Fraud Commission for detailed personal information about voters in every state - including Washington State Governor Jay Inslee.

The rocky reception follows a letter by the Trump administration asking all 50 states to provide their voter data: names, addresses, dates of birth, party affiliations and even, in some cases, the last four digits of social security numbers.

On Friday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Twitter said he spoke with Secretary of State Kim Wyman.

"My fear is that this request will on further the President's unfounded claims about voter fraud and will be used for voter suppression," said Inslee.

"I can assure you that our state won't share any information that isn't already accessible to the public," he tweeted. "Personal information like social security numbers, email addresses and driver's license numbers will be protected."

Some of the nation's most populous states, including California and New York, are refusing to comply. But even some conservative states that voted for Trump, such as Texas, say they can provide only partial responses based on what is legally allowed under state law.

Mississippi's Republican Secretary of State tweeted: "My reply would be: They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from."

Inslee tweeted his own take on Mississippi's reply.

"I believe this is an excellent response to the administration's request, though I'd strongly suggest they jump into Lake Washington."

I believe this is an excellent response to the administration’s request, though I’d strongly suggest they jump in Lake Washington. https://t.co/RSQXS4bLLL — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 1, 2017

Given the mishmash of information Trump's commission will receive, it's unclear how useful it will be or what the commission will do with it when it meets July 19.



Trump established the commission to investigate allegations of voter fraud, but Democrats have blasted it as a biased panel that is merely looking for ways to suppress the vote.

NBC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 KING-TV