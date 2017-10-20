Inside Politics: Race for Seattle City Council Position 9

Incumbent Lorena Gonzalez (left) and Pat Murakami are running for Seattle City Council Position 9. (Photo: KING)

The race for Seattle City Council Position 9 is one of two at large council positions on the ballot for Seattle voters this November.

Incumbent Councilmember Lorena González is being challenged by small business owner and neighborhood activist Pat Murakami.

Budget and fiscal responsibility in the city

KeyArena, SODO or both?

Housing Affordability

Homelessness

Complaint filed with Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission

© 2017 KING-TV