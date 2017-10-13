Inside Politics: The race for state Senate LD 48

State Senator Patty Kuderer, a Democrat appointed last year to fill the seat of now Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib, faces a challenge from Michelle Darnell, a Libertarian. (Photo: KING)

Ballots go out this coming week and voting will begin ahead of the November General Election.

This weekend on Inside Politics, KING 5 will be featuring the two special election state Senate races on the Eastside, including the race for Legislative District 48 which includes parts of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond.

State Senator Patty Kuderer, a Democrat appointed last year to fill the seat of now Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib, faces a challenge from Michelle Darnell, a Libertarian.

Topics:

Education funding--did the state legislature's deal last year go far enough?

School choice debate

Car tabs, Sound Transit and accountability

Gridlock in Olympia

