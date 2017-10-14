Inside Politics: The battle for balance of power race LD 45

The two candidates in the race Manka Dhingra, a Democrat, and Jinyoung Lee Englund, a Republican, are vying to fill the seat left open by the late state Senator Andy Hill. (Photo: KING)

It could be one of the most competitive and most expensive races of the season and will determine the balance of power in Olympia.

The Eastside's 45th legislative district stretches from Woodinville to Sammamsish and covers Kirkland to Duvall. The two candidates in the race Manka Dhingra, a Democrat, and Jinyoung Lee Englund, a Republican, are vying to fill the seat left open by the late state senator Andy Hill.



Topics covered in mini-debate:

Budget/taxes—both have said they’re against the property tax increase passed by the legislature last year to help fund education. So, how would they have paid for it?

Car tab controversy, Sound Transit and transportation

Outside money in a local race





School Choice and a visit to Bellevue by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos





Amazon Headquarters 2 and why Seattle policies are factoring into an eastside race.





Safe Injection Sites, debate over whether they should be banned and solving the opioid crisis at the state level.



