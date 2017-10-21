Inside Politics: Race for Tacoma Mayor

Vying for the city’s top job are architect and former mayoral candidate Jim Merritt (right) and former Councilmember Victoria Woodards (left). (Photo: KING)

One of the biggest races in the South Sound is the battle for Tacoma Mayor, an open seat since term limits prevent current Mayor Marilyn Strickland from running for reelection.

Vying for the city’s top job are architect and former mayoral candidate Jim Merritt and former Councilmember Victoria Woodards.

KING 5 Political Reporter Natalie Brand and Tacoma Bureau Chief Jenna Hanchard sat down with both candidates to talk about the top issues facing the city.

Topics include:

Homelessness and Housing Affordability

How to create jobs and expand jobs in Tacoma

Training the workforce

Proposed LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant at Port of Tacoma

Leadership styles

City’s role in mental health investments

