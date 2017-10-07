Inside Politics: Race for Seattle City Council Position 8

The race for Seattle City Council’s citywide position eight is a fierce battle between two progressive candidates: housing activist Jon Grant and labor leader Teresa Mosqueda. (Photo: KING)

The race for Seattle City Council’s citywide position eight is a fierce battle between two progressive candidates: housing activist Jon Grant and labor leader Teresa Mosqueda.

Whoever wins in November will fill the seat formerly held by veteran councilmember Tim Burgess, who’s currently serving as interim mayor. Councilmember Kristen Harris-Talley was appointed to fill the vacancy until election results are certified.

KING 5 Political Reporter Natalie Brand sat down with Grant and Mosqueda to talk about council politics and the top challenges facing the city.

1) How would council politics change if elected?

2) Differences in affordable housing proposals

3) Discussion of donations and endorsements

4) What would candidates change in the city’s $5.6 billion dollar budget, specifically regarding dollars spent to address the homelessness crisis.





5) Seattle’s business environment, do business owners have a seat at the table?





6) KeyArena vs. SODO





7) King County’s proposal on safe injection sites; where should be they be located?





8) Gun violence, what can be done at the city level?





The candidates' position on taxes

