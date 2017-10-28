Inside Politics: Race for Everett mayor

The race for Everett mayor features two council colleagues who both lead non-profits and list public safety as their top issue.
Councilmember Judy Tuohy, executive director of the Schack Art Center, is competing for the job against Councilmember Cassie Franklin, CEO of the Cocoon House.
They are running to succeed current Mayor Ray Stephanson, who’s retiring after serving 14 years.
Topics covered:
- Public Safety
- Budget deficit and staffing
- Gang violence
Tackling the opioid epidemic
- Addressing the homelessness crisis
- Economic development and growing jobs
- Budget—the five-year forecast and deficit. Will cuts be required?
- Impact of write-in campaign of Gary Watts
