Inside Politics: Battle for Seattle City Attorney

Election Day is a little more than one month away; ballots will go out in weeks. KING 5 wants to get you up to speed on all the big races of the season.
Political reporter Natalie Brand kicks off our mini-debate series with the race for Seattle City Attorney.
The incumbent Pete Holmes is being challenged by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s former public-safety advisor Scott Lindsay, in what’s become a heated battle for the city’s top legal advisor and litigator.
Topics covered:
- Cost overrun in city budget unveiled this week
- Debate over donations received in the race
- View of biggest responsibility and top priorities of the job
- View of leadership and role of city attorney in policymaking at city level
WATCH: CLICK HERE to watch extended Seattle City Attorney debate
