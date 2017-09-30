KING
Inside Politics: Battle for Seattle City Attorney

Incumbent Pete Holmes is being challenged by former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's former public-safety advisor Scott Lindsay.

Natalie Brand, KING 6:35 PM. PDT September 30, 2017

Election Day is a little more than one month away; ballots will go out in weeks. KING 5 wants to get you up to speed on all the big races of the season.

Political reporter Natalie Brand kicks off our mini-debate series with the race for Seattle City Attorney.  

The incumbent Pete Holmes is being challenged by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s former public-safety advisor Scott Lindsay, in what’s become a heated battle for the city’s top legal advisor and litigator.

Topics covered:

  • Cost overrun in city budget unveiled this week
  • Debate over donations received in the race
  • View of biggest responsibility and top priorities of the job
  • View of leadership and role of city attorney in policymaking at city level

WATCH: CLICK HERE to watch extended Seattle City Attorney debate

