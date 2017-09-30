Inside Politics: Battle for Seattle City Attorney

Incumbent Pete Holmes is being challenged by former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's former public-safety adviser Scott Lindsay. (Photo: KING)

Election Day is a little more than one month away; ballots will go out in weeks. KING 5 wants to get you up to speed on all the big races of the season.

Political reporter Natalie Brand kicks off our mini-debate series with the race for Seattle City Attorney.

The incumbent Pete Holmes is being challenged by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s former public-safety advisor Scott Lindsay, in what’s become a heated battle for the city’s top legal advisor and litigator.

Topics covered:

Cost overrun in city budget unveiled this week

Debate over donations received in the race

View of biggest responsibility and top priorities of the job

View of leadership and role of city attorney in policymaking at city level

WATCH: CLICK HERE to watch extended Seattle City Attorney debate

