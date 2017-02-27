Immigration fears could hurt state's fruit harvest

Orchard owners are worried threats of immigration crackdowns will keep migrants from working on Washington farms this summer. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Immigrants are not the only people who fear threats of federal deportations and increased border enforcement. Representatives from Washington’s agriculture industry is also concerned.

“We are afraid that we won’t have anyone, or a few people show up for harvest,” said Kristin Kershaw, whose family owns apple orchards in Naches.

She spoke during the annual Latino Legislative Day rally on the state Capitol steps Monday representing the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.

Kershaw said orchard owners are worried threats of immigration crackdowns will keep migrants from working on Washington farms this summer.

“Even the slightest drop in farm workers will mean that in one of our historically large crops, we won’t get that fruit picked,” said Kershaw.

She said the federal government needs to do more to support the right to work for immigrants.

Several hundred people from across the state rallied on the Capitol steps for the state to take action to better protect immigrants.

Maru Villalpando, with the Latino Advocacy organization, is from Mexico and does not have proper documentation to be in the United States. She is calling for Governor Jay Inslee to expand the Executive Order he signed last week, prohibiting state agencies from assisting federal immigration agents. Villalpando wants the ban expanded to all police agencies in the state.

“There’s a well-based fear in our rural communities that can only be solved by enacting laws that end collaboration between law enforcement and immigration enforcement,” said Villalpando.

A bill prohibiting police agencies from participating in federal immigration enforcement efforts died in a state Senate committee earlier in February.

Copyright 2017 KING