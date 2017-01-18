How much power does a president have?

What can President-elect Donald Trump actually do as President?

Surprisingly few Americans are able to answer questions about presidential power and the “regulatory state,” sparking a panel at the University of Washington Wednesday exploring those powers.

"About half of the people in the U.S. can't name the three branches of government, or about what is legal and what is not," Lisa Manheim, a UW assistant law professor, said in a program Wednesday.

Manheim, along with UW Constitutional Law Professor Kathryn Watts, emphasized there’s a complicated law making process in place, and agencies must abide by regulations while making drastic changes.

"When President-elect Trump takes aim at dramatically reducing regulations, he has some limitations to meeting his goal," Watts said. "A rule simply can't be eliminated without following the rule making process."

UW School of Law and Town Hall will host a second panel, Presidential Powers in 2017, with additional law experts. It will be Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Great Hall, 1119 Eighth Avenue, Seattle. Buy tickets at townhall.strangertickets.com.

Copyright 2016 KING