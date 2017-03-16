How could Trump's proposed budget impact local programs?

President Trump reacts after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 28, 2017. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo, Pool)

President Trump's proposed budget takes a cleaver to domestic programs, with many agencies taking percentage spending cuts in the double digits.

But for dozens of smaller agencies and programs, the cut is 100 percent.

Listed below are some of the proposed impacts locally:

Capital Investment Program

Proposed cuts to the Capital Investment Program would limit funding to projects with existing, signed agreements for full funding. That puts seven local projects in jeopardy across the state.

- Sound Transit: Lynnwood Link Extension, $1.17 billion federal investment

- Sound Transit: Federal Way Link Extension

- Sound Transit: Tacoma Link Expansion

- Seattle DOT: Streetcar Center City Connector

- Seattle DOT: Madison Street bus rapid transit project

- Community Transit: Everett Swift II bus rapid transit project

- Spokane Transit Authority: Central City Line bus rapid transit project

Washington State Department of Transportation has declined comment.

TIGER Grant Program

The President’s budget proposal calls for the elimination of the TIGER grant program, which has funded 16 WA projects.

Current projects are safe, but the proposal would cease funding for future grants.

TIGER is the grant project, championed by Sen. Murray in 2009, alongside President Obama’s economic stimulus package.

Defense spending boost

According to Sen. Patty Murray’s office, impacts to local bases, such as JBLM, are unknown.

National Institutes of Health

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center says the proposed budget would prompt drastic cuts in cancer research.

"Patient lives are at stake," said Fred Hutchinson president and director Gary Gilliland.

He said the president's budget calls for an 18 percent cut to the National Institutes of Health. Fred Hutch receives more NIH grants than any other cancer research center in the country.

In fact, 85 percent of the center's total sponsored funding for research comes from the federal government.

"The proposed cuts are indefensible and would severely impede our progress," said Gilliland, insisting that industry and charitable donations could not make up for the lost funding.

Additional budget proposal details are expected to come in mid-May.

Copyright 2017 KING