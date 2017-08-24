House speaker Paul Ryan speaks at Boeing Everett

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks to workers at Boeing in Everett, Wash.,, August 24, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is speaking at a town hall at Boeing's Everett plant after taking part in a morning tour of the facility.

Ryan is on a tour of the Northwest as part of a push to revamp the nation's tax code.

Ryan doesn't mention health care, but talks about fighting regulations, addressing military needs and welfare reform. — Natalie Brand (@NatalieBrandK5) August 24, 2017

Worker asks how tax reform will help workers not shareholders. Ryan says system now only encourages overseas mfg. wants to reverse — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) August 24, 2017

Talking about bigotry and hatred, Speaker Ryan says cannot be normalized. "We must every time stand up and repudiate it." — Natalie Brand (@NatalieBrandK5) August 24, 2017

Then Speaker pivots back to GOP agenda and talks about "leading by example" and getting results. — Natalie Brand (@NatalieBrandK5) August 24, 2017

Boeing remained on Council before it dissolved last week "here's what CEOs said in their own words" via @CNBC https://t.co/YCklsPGEOo — Natalie Brand (@NatalieBrandK5) August 24, 2017

Coincidentally, hours before Ryan was set to speak, President Donald Trump made Ryan the target of his morning tweets. The president called out Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over a veterans affairs bill and the debt ceiling.

"I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!" the president tweeted.

I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

...didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

Ryan visited employees at Intel's headquarters in Hillsboro, Oregon Wednesday and held a roundtable discussion.

“We're taxing American businesses out of America,” he told a crowd of about 50 employees during remarks Wednesday. “Take away special interest carve outs, loopholes, condense redundant deductions, so you can simplify the system. More income, subject to taxation. that allows you to lower tax rates for everybody.”

Critics have argued such a plan gives major breaks to the wealthy and smaller ones to middle-class families, while driving up the prices of imported goods, which would cost families more money when they go to buy those goods.

