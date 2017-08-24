KING
Close

House speaker Paul Ryan speaks at Boeing Everett

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING and KGW Staff Reports , KING 9:35 AM. PDT August 24, 2017

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is speaking at a town hall at Boeing's Everett plant after taking part in a morning tour of the facility.

Ryan is on a tour of the Northwest as part of a push to revamp the nation's tax code.

Coincidentally, hours before Ryan was set to speak, President Donald Trump made Ryan the target of his morning tweets. The president called out Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over a veterans affairs bill and the debt ceiling.

"I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!" the president tweeted.

Ryan visited employees at Intel's headquarters in Hillsboro, Oregon Wednesday and held a roundtable discussion.

“We're taxing American businesses out of America,” he told a crowd of about 50 employees during remarks Wednesday. “Take away special interest carve outs, loopholes, condense redundant deductions, so you can simplify the system. More income, subject to taxation. that allows you to lower tax rates for everybody.”

Critics have argued such a plan gives major breaks to the wealthy and smaller ones to middle-class families, while driving up the prices of imported goods, which would cost families more money when they go to buy those goods.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories