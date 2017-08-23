House speaker Paul Ryan to tour Boeing Thursday

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan visited employees at Intel's headquarters in Hillsboro, Oregon. (Photo: KING)

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will visit Western Washington Thursday. He will tour Boeing in Everett and give a Town Hall.

Ryan is on a tour of the Northwest as part of a push to revamp the nation's tax code.

On Wednesday, he visited employees at Intel's headquarters in Hillsboro, Oregon. He also held a roundtable discussion, but most of the questions focused on President Trump instead of taxes.

“We're taxing American businesses out of America,” he told a crowd of about 50 employees during remarks Wednesday. “Take away special interest carve outs, loopholes, condense redundant deductions, so you can simplify the system. More income, subject to taxation. that allows you to lower tax rates for everybody.”

Critics have argued such a plan gives major breaks to the wealthy and smaller ones to middle class families, while driving up the prices of imported goods, which would cost families more money when they go to buy those goods.

Finally, amid the swirling mob of media Wednesday, an Intel employee asked about another topic of controversy: immigration.

Specifically, she asked what future policies might mean for tech companies who hire from overseas.

The speaker's response walked a thin line.

“An immigration system… that is based on what the economy needs, based on skills, based on contributions to the economy, is the kind of system that, I believe an emerging consensus is occurring that we hope to achieve,” he said. “At the same time, we have to make sure we enforce our laws.”

