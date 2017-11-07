Jinyoung Lee Englund (left) and Manka Dhingra are the frontrunners in the state Senate 45th legislative district race.

Manka Dhingra leads after the first drop of results in a race that will determine the balance of power in Olympia.

Early returns show Dhingra leading 55% of the vote ahead of opponent Jinyoung Lee Englund with 45%.

Manka Dhingra is a King County prosecutor who supervises a mental health court, a veterans court and diversion program. Jinyoung Lee Englund is a former congressional staffer and entrepreneur.

The candidates are vying to fill the seat held by the late State Senator Andy Hill who died last October. The 45th legislative district stretches from Woodinville to Sammamish and includes Duvall and Kirkland.

The Eastside race that will determine which party controls the state senate has drawn an intense amount of national attention and millions of dollars in outside money, setting a new record for spending in a state senate race.

Currently, the Majority Coalition Caucus, comprised of 24 Republicans and one Democrat who caucuses with the Republicans, controls the State Senate.

Depending who wins in November, either the Republicans will retain power of the Senate, or Democrats will take full control over the state government since they already occupy the House and governor's mansion.

If the Democrats win, Washington state becomes the third West Coast state government to turn entirely blue, joining California and Oregon.

Dhingra and Englund campaigned on two different views of what a shift in power would mean for the state and their district.

“There are so many political games being played, where people are really not interested in representing the people, and I think that's why I have the level of energy in this campaign,” said Dhingra. “Because for voters, they have this really unique opportunity because their one vote can change the way we govern.”

Dhingra points to record special sessions in Olympia and the failure to pass a state capital budget this year.

Englund blames both sides for obstruction and argues Democratic control will lead to new taxes, such as a capital gains tax.

Dhingra has said capital gains should be considered, instead of further increasing property taxes.

Lawmakers passed an increase in statewide property taxes this past session, as part of a bipartisan budget deal, to help boost education funding as required by the State Supreme Court’s McCleary decision.

During negotiations in Olympia, Democrats had wanted a new capital gains tax; Republicans instead pushed for and passed an increase in statewide property tax. Homeowners expected to see the biggest hikes include those on the Eastside.

During an earlier interview with KING 5, Dhingra said she would like to roll back the property tax increase, instead focusing on tax loopholes.

“It comes down to closing some of the many 900 tax loopholes that exist in our tax code. We’ve had exemptions in there, many for decades that no one has really looked at,” Dhingra said in October. “We need to really make sure when there are tax incentives given that there is a sunset clause or there is a time period when you’re reviewing it.”

Reducing congestion and transit remains another priority for voters in the region. When asked what can be done to speed the delivery of public transit to the district, Dhingra says her goal is to ensure it comes in on time and on budget.

“That is something I will make sure I'm holding people's feet to the fire to make sure we get that. And really looking to the future,” said Dhingra.

“Right now we’re in this situation because we had elected officials who weren’t thinking or looking ahead.”

