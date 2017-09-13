Harrell to be sworn in as acting Seattle mayor

Seattle City Council Member Bruce Harrell (Photo: KING)

Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell will be sworn in as acting Mayor on Wednesday, just ahead of Mayor Ed Murray’s effective resignation.

Harrell is expected to make a statement and answer questions from reporters, prior to taking the oath at 4:45 p.m., according to a media advisory.

The transition of power follows Tuesday’s bombshell announcement that Murray would step down, in light of new allegations of sexual abuse.

Five different men have now come forward claiming they were sexually abused by Murray in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our city government to conduct the public’s business," Murray said in a statement Tuesday.

The Mayor also indicated Director of Operations Fred Podesta is leading transition efforts, a process that actually started weeks ago, according to his office.

Per city charter, Harrell has five days to decide whether he wants to serve the remainder of the mayor's term. If he declines, council would select another member to be Mayor.

Harrell declined interviews on Tuesday but said he will announce within five days whether he plans to carry out the term.

“I intend to make an announcement within the five days on my intentions and will talk to my family, my colleagues on the Seattle City Council, and trusted members of our city on this decision with the understanding that the City and continuity of governance comes before all other factors," Harrell said in a statement.

Harrell would have to give up his seat if he accepts the job, according to the city clerk. If Harrell passes on the role, there's talk Councilmember Tim Burgess could be a likely candidate to serve as acting mayor since he's retiring at the end of his current term.

"I really want to honor Bruce's decision-making process and let him come to that decision on his own," said Burgess on Tuesday, declining to say whether he's interested in the job.

In another scenario, Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez, who is running for re-election, could fill the mayoral term and regain her council seat next year if she wins her race this November.

Regardless of who fills the role, there will then be a vacancy on the council to fill with a fair amount of city business to complete by the end of the year from arena negotiations to Seattle's budget.

"I don't think the governing of the city has been adversely impacted up until this point," said Burgess. "Council President Harrell put out a statement today and talked about the transition and talked about the care that we will take governing the city and doing the city's business and making sure that we stay focused on what's important and the delivery of city services, and we will continue to do that."

Succession timeline

Murray resigns effective Wednesday at 5 p.m., and Harrell is sworn in as acting mayor.

Harrell has five days to decide whether he wants to accept the job through the end of Murray’s term. If he declines, the council would vote on designating another member as early as next Monday during their full council meeting.

When a councilmember officially accepts the job, a 20-day clock starts on filling the councilmember’s vacancy. An all-call for candidates would go out, and potential candidates would submit their resumes and undergo vetting, according to city staffers.

A smaller group of candidates would be interviewed during a public meeting. Then, the eight remaining councilmembers would vote on who gets that seat.

Election day for mayoral race is November 7, and the election results will be certified on November 28. The newly elected mayor is sworn in shortly after.

