Harborview could lose $627 million annually under GOP health care bill

Harborview Medical Center in Seattle (Photo: KING)

Harborview Medical Center in Seattle could lose $627 million in annual federal money by 2026 if the health care act passed by the House of Representatives becomes law in its current form, the hospital's executive director said Friday. The bill removes many of the features of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Paul Hayes made the statement during joint press conference with Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

Hayes said the projected lost revenue comes from a combination of several proposed cuts including cuts to Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.

"We are concerned, very concerned, about the reduction of health insurance coverage for those who have had coverage for the first time in their lives under the Affordable Care Act," said Hayes. "They will likely need to find, or delay, or avoid providing and having routine health care (without the ACA).

Republicans narrowly passed the bill by a 217-213 vote - with 20 GOP defections. It now goes to the Senate but is expected to need significant changes to get passed there. Whatever version gets passed in the Senate.

The House bill would end the Obama law's fines on people who don't purchase policies and erase its taxes on health industry businesses and higher-earning people. It would dilute Obama's consumer-friendly insurance coverage requirements, like letting states permit insurers to charge higher premiums for customers with pre-existing medical conditions.

The measure would replace Obama's federal subsidies for lower-income insurance buyers with tax credits geared to consumers' ages. And it would cut Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor and disabled, including ending extra federal payments 31 states are accepting to expand Medicaid to cover more people.

Murray was pointed in her criticism of Republicans.

"I am just appalled, frankly, by the way, the Republicans jammed through Trumpcare. They didn't care that many of them had not read the bill or understood the impacts or knew how much it was going to cost and they didn't care about the extraordinary harm it would do to patients and families around the country," Murray said.

Cantwell said the bill erases protections for people with preexisting conditions and could reduce the amount of coverage provided by employers. She stressed the importance of keeping Medicaid funded. She called it cost-effective and claimed Medicaid expansion created 50,000 jobs in Washington state.

"We are so befuddled why House Republicans would want to dismantle and cut Medicaid, particularly after President Trump promised he would not cut Medicaid," said Cantwell.

On Friday, critics of the legislation were using the "IAmAPreexistingCondition" hashtag on Twitter to express worries that the bill would deny coverage to people with serious illnesses like cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee slammed Congress' vote Thursday, saying, "it will kick people off of their health insurance, Democrats and Republicans alike."



Eight of the state's House delegation voted against the measure: all six Democrats, and two Republicans, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dave Reichert. Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted for it. Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse was not in D.C. for the vote because he was caring for his sick wife, but said in a statement on his website that he supports repealing the current law and was happy that the House measure has moved to the Senate.



