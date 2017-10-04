Governor Inslee endorses Jenny Durkan for Seattle mayor

(Photo: KING)

Governor Jay Inslee endorsed former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan for Seattle mayor in a web ad on Wednesday.

Inslee praised Durkan’s plan to provide high school graduates up to two years of free tuition at community or technical colleges as well as her initiative to build 1,000 micro-houses in her first year as mayor.

In the ad, Inslee calls Durkan’s plans “achievable real term goals.”

“You need someone that knows how bring people together,” Inslee said in the video. “We need a mayor who combines progressive values with second - the ability to get things done. Her Seattle Promise plan so that every high school graduate can get community college tuition - very farsighted, very appropriate, very Jenny. ”

Durkan has picked up endorsements from several other big-name leaders and organizations, including former Governors Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke and the Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy, which is sponsored by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

© 2017 KING-TV