Gov. Inslee: Don't repeal Obamacare without replacing it

SEATTLE - Republican leaders in Congress are moving forward with plans to repeal President Obama's signature healthcare law, but not without a fight from Democratic leaders from Washington D.C. to Washington State.

A flurry of news conferences and public events have been scheduled through the weekend.

Governor Jay Inslee, in a news conference on Thursday, called a repeal without a replace on the same day “morally indefensible.”

“You don’t repeal it until you replace it, and maybe you can come up with a better idea to replace it. Bring it on,” said Inslee standing alongside patients who benefited from the healthcare law. “Let’s have that discussion, but until you do, you don’t snatch away cancer treatment from this woman; you don’t snatch away cardiac treatment from this man.”

Republican leaders in Congress, meanwhile, including Eastern Washington’s Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the No. 4 ranking Republican in the U.S. House, have said that a repeal is needed to provide relief from a broken system.

McMorris Rodgers said in a tweet this week that means “ensuring there is a stable and smooth transition period when the law is repealed.”

Joselito Miguel Lopez, who has diabetes and suffered from a cardiac condition, says he's skeptical.



“Their minds are so ingrained with what they want to do in repealing it. I think that they're getting this tunnel vision, and they're not seeing the people on the sides, begging and pleading, don't do this,” Lopez said.



Inslee and state healthcare officials worry about a loss of billions of dollars in healthcare funding, as well as market uncertainty if lawmakers in D.C. don't come up with an adequate replacement plan.

State officials have drawn parallels to Washington State’s own political battle over its healthcare law in the 1990s that triggered a state healthcare law collapse.

“You know what happens when you keep generous benefits with no mandate, the only people who are buying the insurance are the sick people who need it, and you go into that thing we call the death spiral. Premiums go up; pool gets sicker; people can’t afford it, and we lived that in the 90s,” said Annalisa Gellerman, Deputy Insurance Commissioner.

“What I’ve heard so far from the Republicans is we’ll just continue the protection against pre-exiting conditions but not have a way to actually get people to buy insurance,” said Inslee. “We tried that in the 1990s. It collapsed the entire insurance market. You could not get a single individual insurance in the state of Washington.”

While insurance rates and plans have already been set for 2017, healthcare officials worry about how the ongoing political battle will impact the process of setting rates ahead of 2018.



“What I don’t want to see is in our zeal to deal out political punishment that we don’t drive back the healthcare system 20 years and give up the gains that we’ve made in terms of coverage and payment improvements,” said Pam MacEwan,CEO of Washington’s Health Benefit Exchange.

MacEwan, who lived through the state legislature’s fight decades ago, urged federal lawmakers to come up with a bi-partisan plan to improve upon what’s already working.

“The affordable care act did a great job of getting people covered, but it didn’t do much about affordability, so I would love to see Congress take on, what could be done to make healthcare more affordable," she said.

In a news conference on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump said a replacement plan would happen at roughly the same time as a repeal, but did not elaborate on policy details.

