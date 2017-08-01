Gonzalez takes big lead for Council position 9; Mosqueda, Grant lead position 8

Labor leader Teresa Mosqueda (from left), City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, and housing activist Jon Grant.

Incumbent M. Lorena Gonzalez held a big lead for City Council position 9, and three candidates remained locked in a tight race for position 8 after initial ballot returns were released on Tuesday.

City council position 8 is currently led by labor leader Teresa Mosqueda (31 percent) and housing activist Jon Grant (24 percent). Fremont Brewing Owner Sara Nelson (23 percent) closely follows.

Gonzalez swept position 9 with 62 percent of the vote, followed by Pat Murakami (20 percent).

About 19 percent of voters were reporting.



Eight candidates are vying for position 8, which is currently held by Tim Burgess. Other candidates in the crowded race include Hisam Goueli, Mac McGregor, Rudy Pantoja, local NAACP leader Sheley Secrest, and civil rights advocate Charlene D. Strong.

Other candidates for position 9 include Ian Affleck-Asch, Pauly Giuglianotti, Ty Pethe, David Preston, and Eric W. Smiley.

Considered one of the most moderate members on council, Burgess announced in December he would not seek a fourth term.



The open race has become a pricey one, totaling more than $600,000 in individual contributions.



Money raised:

Mosqueda raised $191,500 as of July 26

People for Teresa Mosqueda raised $100,000 as of July 28

Jon Grant raised $175,500 as of July 26

Sara Nelson raised $130,000 as of July 26

People for Sara Nelson raised $125,000 as of July 28, mostly from Seattle Chamber

Mosqueda, Grant and Goueli opted into Seattle's new Democracy Voucher program, in which registered voters received $100 in vouchers to donate to a candidate of their choice.



The first-of-its-kind program put a lower fundraising cap on participating candidates. But the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission lifted the cap in July after Nelson, who is not participating in the Democracy Voucher program, surpassed the amount in private fundraising.

© 2017 KING-TV