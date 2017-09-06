GeekWire: Microsoft says goverment will 'have to go through us' to deport Dreamers

Immigrants and supporters march to oppose the President Trump order end to DACA on September 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, United States. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2017 Getty Images)

Microsoft is taking a hard line on the Trump administration’s plans to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program, or DACA, in the next six months, making it clear that it won’t stand idly by if the government seeks to deport any of its employees currently covered by the program.

After already publishing a blog post calling on Congress to prioritize a bill to protect “Dreamers” — about 800,000 children of undocumented immigrants — Microsoft President Brad Smith told NPR on Tuesday that the government is “going to have to go through us to get that person,” referring to any Microsoft employees targeted for deportation as a result of DACA potentially ending.

“There is nothing that we will be pushing on more strongly for Congress to act on,” Smith said in the NPR interview. “We put a stake in the ground. We care about a tax reform bill. The entire business community cares about a tax reform. And yet it is very clear today a tax reform bill needs to be set aside until the Dreamers are taken care of. They have a deadline that expires in six months. Tax reform can wait.”

Read more at GeekWire

© 2017 KING-TV