Fortunato, Rylands fight for 31st district seat

Michelle Rylands (left) and Phil Fortunato.

Republican Phil Fortunato led for the state senate's 31st legislative district seat after initial returns Tuesday evening.

Fortunato, who is currently appointed to the seat, claimed nearly 59 percent of the vote, and Democrat Michelle Rylands has 41 percent.

The seat was previously held by Republican State Senator Pam Roach. She left the state senate after getting elected to Pierce County Council last year.

Fortunato was originally elected to serve the 31st legislative district as a state representative and was appointed as Roach's replacement after she left.

The district includes south King County and northeast Pierce County, including Auburn, Enumclaw, Sumner and Bonney Lake.

© 2017 KING-TV