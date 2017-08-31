Former WSU Spokane Chancellor Lisa Brown announces 2018 run for congress

PHOTO: WSU Health Sciences Spokane (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just a week after leaving her job as chancellor at Washington State University Spokane, Lisa Brown announced she is running for Congress in 2018.

Brown was previously a member of the state Senate. After a brief break, she said she wants to represent eastern Washington in United States Congress.

The current congressional seat is held by Cathy McMorris Rodgers since she was elected in 2004.

According to the WSU Spokane Health Sciences website, Brown served in the Washington Legislature for 20 years. In 2005, she became the first Democratic woman in the state to hold the position of Senate majority leader.

“I don’t know about you, but when I look at Congress these days I see a lot of politicians who’ve lost sight of the people they’re supposed to serve,” Brown said in her campaign video.

She told KREM 2 on Tuesday she believes there are "a lot of good things happening" in the area, but people have their concerns.

"Like losing their healthcare," she explained. "Especially after the vote our representative took a couple of months ago."

Brown said she believed if the GOP plan for healthcare had passed, Eastern Washington would have been in trouble.

"If that healthcare vote had been in place, our area would've had a very negative impact," she said. "Healthcare is the biggest industry in Spokane. The healthcare fight in Congress doesn't appear to be accomplishing anything."

Brown helped launch the WSU Spokane campus medical school, the state's second public medical school. It received preliminary accreditation last October and the inaugural class of students began their studies in August.

She said she planned to have a campaign kick off event at the Washington Cracker Company Building in Spokane on September 19.

