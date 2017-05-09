Former US Attorney Jenny Durkan joining Seattle mayor's race

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan (Credit: AP)

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan plans to announce this week that she will run for Seattle mayor, according to an advisor and close friend.

The news comes the same day that Mayor Ed Murray announced he would not seek re-election as he battles allegations he sexually abused teens in the 1980s.

At least a dozen candidates have declared including former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn.

The filing deadline for candidates is May 19, and the first big test is the August primary.

© 2017 KING-TV