Former national security officials support Washington suit against Trump

SEATTLE - Ten former national security and foreign policy officials have signed on in support of Washington state’s suit against President Donald Trump’s extreme vetting executive order, calling the order “ill-conceived, poorly implemented and ill-explained.”

Former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and John Kerry, along with former Director of National Security Agency Michael Hayden, and former CIA Director Leon Panetta are among 10 high-profile names who signed a declaration, as part of the Washington Attorney General’s response to an appeal by the Trump administration.

“We view the Order as one that ultimately undermines the national security of the United States, rather than making us safe,” read their statement in part.

“The Order is unprecedented in scope. We know of no case where a President has invoked his statutory authority to suspend admission for such a broad class of people,” their document noted.

While most of the signatories served under Democratic administrations, the group includes officials who advised both the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations.

“A number of (us) have worked at senior levels in administrations of both political parties,” the declaration said. “Four of us were current on active intelligence regarding all credible terrorist threat streams directed against the U.S. as recently as one week before the issuance of the Jan. 27. 2017 Executive Order.”

The full list of signatories includes Madeleine Albright, Avril Haines, Michael Hayden, John Kerry, John McLaughlin, Lisa Monaco, Michael Morell, Janet Napolitano, Leon Panetta, and Susan Rice.

Their declaration also keys into a question raised by U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart on Friday, who inquired about the rationale of targeting the seven countries affected by the executive order.

“Have there been terrorist attacks in the United States by refugees or immigrants from the seven countries listed since 9/11?” Judge Robart asked the DOJ attorney arguing on behalf of the Trump administration.

“You’re here arguing on behalf of someone who says we have to protect U.S. from these individuals coming from these countries, and there’s no support for that,” Robart continued.

The DOJ, meanwhile, points to the seven countries being designated as areas of concern by Congress and the previous administration.

“Because it’s a question of foreign affairs; Congress has delegated authority to the President to make these determinations,” argued DOJ attorney Michelle Bennett. “The court does not have the authority to look behind the determinations.”

President Trump, weighing in on Twitter wrote, “What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.”



“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and the court system,” another tweet read in part.

The case now goes before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, expected to consider matter as early as this week.

The Trump administration’s response to the State of Washington’s brief is due by Monday at 3 p.m.

