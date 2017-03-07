Former Gov. Evans donates 37 scrapbooks to state archives

Former Gov. Dan Evans donated hundreds of photos, newspaper clippings, and memorabilia from his year's in office to the state archives. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - If there were such a thing as a candy store for historians, this would be it.

Former Governor Dan Evans donated 37 volumes of his personal and professional scrapbooks to the state archives in Olympia, unleashing buzz and excitement like only history lovers could muster.

Evans was elected Washington state governor from 1965 to 1977, serving an unprecedented three consecutive terms.

There are hundreds, maybe even thousands, of photos, newspaper clippings, and other memorabilia from the former governor's years in office that very few people have ever seen – until now.

"There are all sorts of treasures we haven't even discovered yet," said Steve Excell, state archivist.

Treasures like invitations to the White House in 1967, complete with menus and matchbooks.

The archives staff is busy photographing, scanning, and logging every single item with hopes of digitizing the entire collection by the end of 2017.

Copyright 2017 KING