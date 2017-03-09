Washington AG to announce decision on new Trump travel order

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson holds a press conference to discuss President Trump's new immigration Executive Order on March 6, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) (Photo: Karen Ducey, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Washingtons state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is expected to announce Thursday if the state will take legal action against President Donald Trump's latest executive order on immigration.

The new order came weeks after Ferguson sued Trump over his original order which was dubbed a 'ban on Muslims' entering the country. A federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide hold on the order. His ruling was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ferguson said Monday he would spend the week reviewing the new order to see if it passed legal muster.





The State of Hawaii has already filed a lawsuit against the new order.



The revised executive order, which goes into effect March 16, bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn't apply to travelers who already have visas.



Hawaii's lawsuit says the order will harm Hawaii's Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

