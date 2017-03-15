Ferguson asks for temporary restraining order before executive order takes effect

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks during a press conference at his office on February 9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2017 Getty Images)

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked a federal judge Wednesday to issue a temporary restraining order against President Donald Trump’s amended travel ban if the court does not rule on the pending injunction before it’s set to go into effect at midnight.

Trump's revised ban suspends new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

U.S. District Judge James Robart issued a restraining order against the initial ban, a ruling that was later upheld by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The state argues that two key provisions of that travel ban are nearly identical in the new executive order and, therefore, are subject to the injunction.

