EPA retiree writes letter of concerns to agency chief

A longtime EPA employee and climate scientist, newly retired after 25 years, voiced his concerns about the agency’s future under the Trump administration.

“The signals to me are they’re not that serious about climate change,” climate scientist Michael Cox said.

In a letter sent to EPA Chief Scott Pruitt on Friday Cox wrote, “I and many staff firmly believe the policies this administration is advancing are contrary to what the majority of the American people, who pay our salaries, want EPA to accomplish.”

Cox highlighted several concerns from “denying fundamental climate science,” to “indefensible budget cuts.”

The President’s initial budget blue-print called for a 30 percent reduction to the EPA, the largest proposed cut to any federal agency.

“The message it sent to the EPA staff by the budget is pretty clear; they don’t value us,” said Cox in an interview Monday.

His last week on the job came during the same week that Pruitt and President Donald Trump unveiled the new energy independence executive order to roll back Obama era regulations.

While the move was cheered by coal miners and energy executives, Cox called it insulting and said it gives coal miners false hope.

“We need to do something, but saying that their jobs are coming back, I'm not an economist, but all you have to look at is the decline in coal employment over the years. It’s steady, it’s long before President Obama came into office,” said Cox.

He said factors include automation and the rise of natural gas. Cox argued instead of fossil fuels, money should be spent on renewable energy, such as solar and wind.

“It’s an opportunity for us the United States of America to look forward, not backwards. What I say, let’s move forward with the future, the clean energy technology,” said Cox.

However, he worries that the message of the new administration, so far, conflicts with recent progress in effort to fight climate change.

“If we abdicate our international leadership on that, other countries, I don’t know what they’ll do, but they could say, 'Gosh, the big dog is not here,’” said Cox. “I’m not sure what will happen.”

Cox hopes the new administration to remain a part of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, despite reports of disagreement among the President’s advisors.

He also urged Pruitt to stop “demonizing” the agency he leads, but instead step back and listen to career staff.

“In his very first address he gave to EPA, he said I’m going to listen and learn. I would challenge him to do that,” said Cox, who’s also extending an open invite to visit Region 10, which extends from the Pacific Northwest to Alaska.

"I would like administrator Pruitt to come out here," said Cox. "I would like him to go to Alaska, go to the villages; talk to the people who are seeing the changes right now. This isn’t in the future. This isn’t using some model; this is happening right now."

