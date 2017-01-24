EPA media blackout ordered by Trump administration

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2009 Getty Images)

The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants.



Emails sent to EPA staff since President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday and reviewed by The Associated Press detailed the specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency's social media accounts.



The Trump administration has also ordered a "temporary suspension" of all new business activities at the department, including issuing task orders or work assignments to EPA contractors. The orders are expected to have a significant and immediate impact on EPA activities nationwide.



The EPA did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting comment Monday or Tuesday.

The order comes the same day Trump told auto industry executives he is an environmentalist.

He didn't elaborate on why he sees himself as an environmentalist, but the comments came after urging companies from the auto industry and beyond to bring jobs back to the U.S.



On Monday, he made similar comments at a business breakfast, stating, again without elaborating, "I'm a very big person when it comes to the environment. I have received awards on the environment."



