With concerns over the past year about hackers breaking into state elections systems, the staff at King County elections says it would be very hard for someone outside to break into its system and change votes for Tuesday's election.

All of the ballots will be sorted, verified, and counted at the King County Elections office in Renton.

"The important thing to keep in mind with all the news lately, especially at the national level, is that everything in this room where we are counting ballots is offline. So there’s no way to electronically access anything in this room. It’s all a completely secure network," King County Election Chief of Staff Kendall Hodson said. "In order to hack into it or to tamper with it, you would have to basically break into the facility right here that we’re standing in. And there are lots of safeguards to make sure that doesn’t happen. You have to badge in and badge out. There are very loud alarms that go off if you are coming in and you are unauthorized."

If you have additional concerns tours of the election's facility are available of the facility to get a better understanding of the process, or you can watch six live stream cameras on the King County Elections website.

There are nearly 500 candidates in a variety of races in King County Tuesday including Seattle Mayor and King County Sheriff.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or dropped off at a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election night.

This year the staff at King County Elections mailed out 1.3 million ballots.

"We’re projecting about 48 percent turnout for this election which is typical of an off-year election. We saw 82 percent turnout in last year’s Presidential election and we think these elections are just as important, so we’re really hoping that people have their voice heard and participate in these decisions that really impact their community," Hodson said.

"If for some reason you can’t find your ballot at the last minute, it’s OK. There are options for you. You can actually go online and access a replacement ballot that you can print out yourself. You can also always call us 206-296-VOTE. We do have a handful of accessible voting counters around the county as well if voters want to go in in person," said Hodson.

