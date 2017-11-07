Pete Holmes wins race for Seattle City Attorney

Seattle City Attorney candidates Scott Lindsay (left) and City Attorney Pete Holmes. (Photo: KING)

Incumbent Pete Holmes won the race for Seattle City Attorney, winning over challenger Scott Lindsay with a significant lead of 73% of the vote to Lindsay's 27%.

Holmes lists his accomplishments as leading on police reform; improving public safety; compassion for the homeless; environmental stewardship; and standing against President Donald Trump.

Lindsay, a former Mayor Ed Murray staffer, lists his key positions as reducing property crime with public health intervention; fighting the heroin epidemic; helping get people off the streets, and; resisting President Trump and fighting for immigrants and refugees.

