Pete Holmes wins race for Seattle City Attorney

Incumbent Pete Holmes won the race for Seattle City Attorney, winning over challenger Scott Lindsay with a significant lead of 73% of the vote to Lindsay's 27%.
Holmes lists his accomplishments as leading on police reform; improving public safety; compassion for the homeless; environmental stewardship; and standing against President Donald Trump.
Lindsay, a former Mayor Ed Murray staffer, lists his key positions as reducing property crime with public health intervention; fighting the heroin epidemic; helping get people off the streets, and; resisting President Trump and fighting for immigrants and refugees.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs