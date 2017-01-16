Lynden woman heads to the inauguration

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New evidence in DB Cooper skyjacking case
-
Seahawks 2017 opponents
-
Preparing to march
-
Jayapal won't attend inauguration
-
Person stabbed at Alderwood Mall
-
Silver Alerts more frequent, successful
-
Microsoft calendar is part of giving program
-
Thousands heading to D.C. for Women's March
-
Light Rail riders asked to help solve murder
-
Snow in Portland
More Stories
-
Heavy rain, some urban flooding coming this weekJan 16, 2017, 4:23 p.m.
-
Bill to abolish death penalty in Washington introducedJan 16, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
Lynden woman traveling to Inauguration Day, tickets in handJan 16, 2017, 9:45 p.m.