Durkan, Moon to talk arts, environment in public forum

Urban planner Cary Moon (left) and former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan (right).

Seattle mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon will take part in a public forum hosted by KEXP.

The discussion on October 2 is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. and will focus on livability, arts and the environment in Seattle.

Questions will be moderated by Florangela Davila of Crosscut & Brady Piñero Walkinshaw of Grist.org.

Doors open at 11 a.m., and admission is free to the public.

The forum will be streamed on King5.com, the KING 5 app and the KING 5 Facebook page.

Event sponsors include Artsfund, Crosscut, Grist, KING 5, KEXP, Seattle Music Commission and Seattle Parks Foundation.

More information can be found here.

© 2017 KING-TV