Activist Nikkita Oliver to run against Murray for mayor

Activist and educator Nikkita Oliver will challenge Seattle Mayor Ed Murray in the 2017 election. Photo: YouTube screenshot. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison, Custom)

SEATTLE – Nikkita Oliver of the Seattle People’s Party will challenge Mayor Ed Murray in the upcoming election.

An activist and educator, Oliver is running “to transform governance systems and build community power” and organize for justice, according to the Seattle People’s Party website.

Oliver is considered Murray’s most serious challenger so far for the November election.

Murray won his first mayoral election in 2013.

The People’s Party calls itself a “community-centered grassroots political party led by and accountable to the people.”

Oliver received a law degree in 2015 and a Master’s in Education in Social and Cultural Foundations in 2016, both from the University of Washington, according to Oliver’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KING