Durkan, Moon to tackle issues in Seattle mayoral debate Tuesday

Urban planner Cary Moon (left) and former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan (right).

Seattle mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon will once again tackle the issues in a televised debate on Tuesday, October 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Starbucks Support Center.

It will be moderated by KING 5 political reporter Natalie Brand and KUOW's Ross Reynolds.

The debate will air live on both KING 5, KONG, KUOW and live-streamed on GeekWire. The broadcast will be followed by an online Debate Extra and an informal live Q & A with the candidates streamed on KING5.com and Facebook.

Seattle residents are encouraged to submit questions that may be asked by the moderators during the live debate via Twitter using the hashtag #SEAMayor.

Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon are participating in the debate based on their first and second place finish in King County’s August 1 primary election.

KING 5, Seattle CityClub, KUOW and GeekWire’s first Seattle mayoral debate between the top six primary candidates was held on July 17. They answered a series of tough questions and issues ranging from the city's budget, affordability for residents and businesses, growing homelessness and increasing traffic congestion.

