Dreamers make last appeal to save DACA

(Getty Images)

It is the last ditch attempt to save a program that gave them peace of mind, according to march organizer Paul Quinonez.

He and hundreds of Washington youth are planning to March from Sturgus Park to Hing Hay Park in Seattle’s Chinatown International District on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

DACA is currently under threat as 10 states including Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia have demanded that President Donald Trump end the program by Sept. 5. They will drop threats of a lawsuit against the federal government if he does.

The result would impact Washington, which is home to an estimated 43,000 people currently eligible for DACA, approximately 12,000 residents in King County, 4,000 in Snohomish County, 4,000 in Pierce County, and 6,000 in Yakima County, according to Migration Policy Institute data from 2016.

If the administration axes the program, DACA recipients would lose deportation protections.

DACA recipients or Dreamers, as their commonly known, are young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children. Under DACA, they have been able to pursue college educations and professional careers.

Critics say DACA gives amnesty or blanket pardon for illegal immigrants.

The march comes after another DACA march in Oregon on Monday, and coincides with several rallies across the county on Tuesday.

