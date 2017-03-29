'Dreamer' released from detention facility in Tacoma

TACOMA. Wash. (AP) - A Mexican man who was detained despite his participation in a program designed to prevent the deportation of people brought to the U.S. illegally as children has been released from custody.

Daniel Ramirez Medina was freed from the Northwest Detention Center on Wednesday in Tacoma.

Ramirez was welcomed by supporters in the lobby of a detention facility and news reporters in the parking lot.

"I am fine. I’m fine. I want to say thank you to everyone. To all the people who helped me and to all of the dreamers as well. Thank you very much," said Ramirez.

King County Executive Dow Constantine made a statement in a release shortly after.

"DREAMers like Daniel have seen little compassion or common sense from this new federal administration. The current federal immigration conversation is about demonizing immigrants and instilling fear. In King County, we appreciate that we are all made stronger by welcoming people who strive to make a better life for themselves and their families," said Constantine.

Judge John Odell on Tuesday approved freeing the 24-year-old Ramirez until his next immigration court hearing.

"Since his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Feb. 10, Mr. Ramirez has remained in ICE custody. Mr. Ramirez’s attorneys have declined two separate opportunities for a custody redetermination, including cancelling a bond hearing before an immigration judge that was scheduled Feb. 23,” an ICE official said in a statement.

Immigration agents arrested him last month in suburban Seattle, saying he acknowledged affiliating with gangs. Officials then revoked his protected status.

Ramirez adamantly denies any gang ties or making any such admission.

