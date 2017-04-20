Put the phone down: Tougher distracted driving bill passed by state legislature

Driver on a smartphone (Credit: KING)

The Washington state Legislature has passed a bill that would ban holding hand-held devices while driving. It now heads to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

Senate Bill 5289 would prohibit holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets, and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

Fines for a first offense would total $136 while second and subsequent offenses could cost drivers up to $235.

Some exceptions apply such as contacting emergency vehicles.

