Put the phone down: Tougher distracted driving bill passed by state legislature

The Washington state Legislature has passed a bill that would ban holding hand-held devices while driving. It now heads to the governor's desk to be signed into law.
Senate Bill 5289 would prohibit holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets, and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.
Fines for a first offense would total $136 while second and subsequent offenses could cost drivers up to $235.
Some exceptions apply such as contacting emergency vehicles.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs