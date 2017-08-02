Democrat Dhingra leads Republican Englund for King County legislative seat

Jinyoung Lee Englund (left) and Manka Dhingra are the frontrunners in the state Senate 45th legislative district race.

Two female candidates have emerged the front-runners in the battle for the east King County legislative seat left behind by the late Senator Andy Hill, who died last year of cancer.

Democrat Manka Dhingra led with 51 percent on Wednesday, followed by Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund with 42 percent. Parker Harris, a no party preference candidate, had 7 percent.

Dhingra is a senior deputy prosecuting attorney for King County, and Englund is a self described entrepreneur who previously worked for Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

"As a prosecutor, advocate for survivors of domestic violence, and longtime resident of the district, Manka (Dhingra) is the only candidate in the race who will use her experience to stand up for the most vulnerable and help build a brighter future for Washington’s working families," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement.

"It's my understanding that there are 5000 or so ballots waiting to be counted at King County Elections and more to come in over the next few days. Late voters trend our way. I expect the gap to narrow giving Jinyoung Englund a strong platform heading into November," GOP Chair Lori Sotelo said in a statement.

This already intense race will only intensify ahead of November, since it could determine the balance of power in the state senate.

Currently, the Majority Coalition Caucus, comprised of 24 Republicans and one Independent who caucuses with the Republicans, control the Senate.

Political analysts observe that the 45th legislative district, which includes Woodinville, Duvall, Kirkland and Sammamish has become increasingly blue. The district was carried comfortably by Hillary Clinton during last year’s presidential race.

Already, hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside spending has been raised. Some of that money has gone to pre-primary attack ads on television.

