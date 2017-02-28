Crackdown on state's pot sales would hurt social services

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Pot growers, sellers, and smokers could be out of luck if the federal government tries to shut down the state’s legal pot industry.

Officials in the Trump administration have said they might take action in the states that allow the sale of marijuana for recreational purposes.

A prohibition would impact more than just those involved in the pot business.

“It would be awful,” said Deena Kettle, clinical director of Olympia’s Parent Child Assistance Program, an organization that helps recovering parents find drug treatment and regain custody of their children.

The program is fully funded with money generated by pot sales.

Related: Marijuana business owners vow to fight feds

Lynsy Benoschek is one of more than 60 mothers to receive everything from clothing to help filling out restraining orders from the program.

“I’ve got to see with the help of these ladies here that I am my own person and I am capable of being loved by myself and capable of being a good mother,” said Benoschek.

In addition to the Olympia program, the estimated $160 million raised through pot sales and licensing revenue this year will also pay for anti-drug education, drug treatment, and healthcare for low-income families.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and fellow Democrat Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson have both said they would challenge any federal action regarding the state’s pot industry.

Copyright 2017 KING