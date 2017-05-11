Councilmember Gonzalez considering run for Seattle mayor

Seattle City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez. (Photo: KING)

Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez is seriously considering a run for mayor.

Gonzalez's political consultant Christian Sinderman, who previously worked on Mayor Murray's campaign, confirmed the news on Thursday.

It comes the same week that Murray announced he would not seek re-election as he battles allegations he sexually abused teens in the 1980s.

There has been a lot of talk, since Gonzalez started on the council in 2015, that she would eventually seek higher office. However, this run would be something of a political risk.

She has not gained a serious challenger for her council seat in this re-election cycle. If she was to give it up for a shot to run for Mayor, it could potentially open up another seat and cause the political winds at the council to shift again.

Gonzalez was the first Latina to be elected to the council, and formerly served as a senior advisor and legal counsel to Murray.

