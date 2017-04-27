Congress has one day to avert government shutdown

Senate U.S. Capitol (Photo: KING)

If they want to keep the lights on, they have to pay the bills. Or pass the bill to pay the bills, at least.

A government shutdown is set to start at midnight on Friday, meaning Congress has one day to pass a bill that could push that deadline back to May 5. That would buy lawmakers more time to implement a longer-term spending bill to stave off a shutdown, which would furlough thousands of government employees, close national parks and, yes, gasp, potentially hold up your tax refunds.

A vote on the stopgap bill was reportedly slated for Friday.

“I do not believe we will see a government shutdown tomorrow,” Washington Senator Patty Murray told KING 5 on Thursday.

Senator Murray says the most likely scenario is a short-term fix that buys them a week to come up with a larger spending deal to keep the government running through the end of the fiscal year, September 30.

“If the president would stop tweeting some new crisis every five seconds, I believe the members of Congress, here in the Senate and House do want to get this spending bill done. I do think there’s absolutely a way to find common ground on that.”

The budget talks come as Republicans in Congress negotiate a new plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has indicated a vote won’t happen until the bill has the GOP support to pass. Moderate Republicans, including Washington Congressman Dave Reichert, have voiced concerns about tweaks made to appease the conservative “Freedom Caucus.”

“Any new plan must protect our communities’ most vulnerable, including patients with preexisting conditions, while offering families more affordable choices that meet their needs,” Reichert wrote in a statement. “I am currently reviewing the updated bill to determine if it meets these criteria.”

