Complete November 2017 election coverage

If you are viewing in the app, click here to view coverage
View all of KING 5's coverage for the November 2017 elections in Western Washington.
Related: Inside Politics debates archive
© 2017 KING-TV
If you are viewing in the app, click here to view coverage
View all of KING 5's coverage for the November 2017 elections in Western Washington.
Related: Inside Politics debates archive
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs