Complete Coverage: Election 2017

(Clockwise, top left) Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, urban planner Cary Moon, State Sen. David Frockt, State Sen. Bob Hasegawa, activist Nikkita Oliver, former Mayor Mike McGinn, and State Rep. Jessyn Farrell are possible mayoral candidates.

Editor's note: App users click here

Friday marks the end of filing week in King County. Below you will find complete coverage of the big races and that we know about the candidates.

[View the story "2017 campaign coverage" on Storify]

© 2017 KING-TV