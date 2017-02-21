Changes under new immigration executive order
ICE says within the next 180 days, agents will begin to carry out the new enforcement priorities stated in a new guidance document that outlines plans to greatly expand enforcement activity and the pool of undocumented immigrants who could be deported.
KING 6:30 PM. PST February 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
$2k month in seattle
-
Take a tour through Seattle's most expensive condo
-
Woman found dead in stabbing at Mill Creek apartment
-
Christopher Duntsch Sentenced
-
Snohomish County to start flooding fix Tuesday
-
Drivers hit with car tab sticker shock
-
5th grade student asks officer for homework help
-
Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world
-
Scam promises 'free' study materials
-
Bill would lower legal alcohol limit
More Stories
-
Seattle rent is high, but not highest in stateFeb 21, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
-
Murray proposes homeless tax, may sue Trump administrationFeb 21, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
-
Mariners 'mechanic' Nelson Cruz tunes up hometownFeb 21, 2017, 4:46 p.m.