Cary Moon joins race for Seattle mayor

Seattle mayoral candidate Cary Moon (Credit: YouTube) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

Cary Moon has added her name to the list of candidates running for Seattle mayor this fall.

Moon, who describes herself as an urban planner and civic leader, made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“I’m running for Mayor because I feel an immense duty and responsibility to ensure Seattle, our beautiful, vibrant, diverse city, works for everyone," Moon said in a statement. "I will listen and take honest stock of the challenges facing our city, and I will use my expertise as an urban planner, engineer and civic leader to develop strategies that strike Seattle’s problems at their root cause, not just address the symptoms."

That brings the number of people who have declared themselves candidates for Seattle mayor to ten, including Murray and former mayor Mike McGinn, who announced his candidacy Monday.

The filing deadline for the mayoral race is May 15.

