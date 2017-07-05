Cantwell to hold health care town hall

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is holding a series of town halls this week, starting with one focused on the ongoing health care debate on Wednesday night.

More than 700 people are expected to attend, according to a spokesperson. The event begins at 6 p.m. at University of Washington’s Kane Hall.

Cantwell will be joined by Dr. Paul Ramsey, CEO of Harborview Hospital and dean of the UW School of Medicine.

Lawmakers nationwide continue to face packed town halls while the fate of the GOP health care bill remains unclear. Senate Republicans failed to meet a self-imposed deadline on a vote last week before leaving Washington D.C. for Fourth of July recess.

Senate Democrats, including Washington’s two senators, have held a series of media events in recent weeks to voice their opposition and concerns about the GOP health care plan.

Cantwell’s town hall on Wednesday evening will be her first town hall since 2009.

On Friday, Cantwell will hold a “net-neutrality” town hall, as well as a general town hall on Saturday.

To request tickets, visit Cantwell’s website.

